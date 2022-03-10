Phagwara Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Phagwara Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Phagwara is an assembly constituency in the Kapurthala district, in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.

The Phagwara legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Phagwara was won by Som Parkash of the BJP. He defeated INC's Joginder Singh Mann.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Joginder Singh Mann.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Som Parkash garnered 45,479 votes, securing 35.02 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2.009 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.55 percent.

The total number of voters in the Phagwara constituency stands at 1,92,867 with 91,439 male voters and 1,01,418 female voters.

The Phagwara constituency has a literacy level of 74.89 percent.