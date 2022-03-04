Pernem Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Pernem Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Pernem is an assembly constituency in the North Goa district, in the North Goa region of the state of Goa.

The Pernem legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Pernem was won by Ajgaonkar Manohar Trimbak of the MAG. He defeated BJP's Rajendra Arlekar. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Rajendra Arlekar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ajgaonkar Manohar Trimbak garnered 15745 votes, securing 56.78 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 6030 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 21.75 percent.

The total number of voters in the Pernem constituency stands at 32844 with 16448 male voters and 16396 female voters. The Pernem constituency has a literacy level of 89.57 percent.