Perceptional differences between India, China on border issues: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Updated : December 04, 2019 03:04 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was responding to a query by Congress leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who raised the issue in Zero Hour.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue in the wake of spotting of a Chinese ship in India's exclusive economic zone in the Andaman sea.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh mentioned that there are regions on India-China borders which have their own different concepts of LAC.
