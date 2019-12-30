#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

People living along Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam divided on Citizenship Act

Updated : December 30, 2019 02:36 PM IST

The Act seems to have found acceptance among the Hindu Bengalis in the border villages while an equal number of Bengali Muslims are against it.
For people living along the northern Dhubri sector in western Assam, their “friends” from Bangladesh have more than a single perspective to share on the issue.
People living along Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam divided on Citizenship Act
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Govt to focus on GST rejig after budget on February 1, says report

Govt to focus on GST rejig after budget on February 1, says report

RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20

RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20

Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons for Rs 1,500 crore

Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons for Rs 1,500 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV