Opposition not letting Parliament function, expose them: PM Modi to BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Bharatiya Janata Party MPs to expose the Opposition in the public for not letting the Parliament function. The Monsoon Session of Parliament is being marred adjournments following the uproar by the Opposition and may result in the washout of the session.

The BJP held its Parliamentary Party meeting to discuss the developments in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the last week. Modi asked party MPs to expose Opposition as it was not coming to the meetings or letting the House conduct any business. The remarks came after Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and V Muraleedharan briefed BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.

Modi also asked the ministers and MPs to have a good relationship with Opposition MPs, ANI reported.

The Opposition continues to raise the 'Pegasus Project' issue in both the House of Parliament. Irked by the ruckus created by opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked them to rethink their attitude. "I am concerned about the media reports that some sections of the House are determined not to allow the House to function for the remainder of the session. Parliament is meant for making laws and to discuss public issues. Leaders of parties have voiced their concerns to me over the ongoing sorry state of affairs and for being deprived of raising issues of public concerns. I appeal to all of you to rethink this attitude," Naidu said.

Functioning of both the houses of Parliament has been stalled for the past week due to the opposition's ruckus, and Parliament has failed to transact any major business. An international media consortium claimed that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers, including two ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders besides scores of businesspersons and activists in India, could have been targeted for hacking through the Pegasus spyware of the Israeli firm NSO.

The government has denied the allegations levelled by the Opposition in the matter.