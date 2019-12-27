Peaceful protests lend divergent hues to CAA narrative in Assam
Updated : December 27, 2019 12:14 PM IST
A group of artists staged a unique demonstration in Golaghat district on Thursday through paintings and graphical representations of the Citizenship Act.
Across Assam, students continue to be a part of the peaceful anti-government and anti-CAA demonstrations — there is no sign of fatigue, and they have not lost patience.
The government is seen making all out efforts to win back trust, and with mobile internet services restored, arguments are emerging in social media both for and against the contentious legislation.
