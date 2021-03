Senior Congress leader PC Chacko on Wednesday resigned from the party ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections.

“I have quit Congress and sent my resignation to party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi,” he was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Chacko said he has been deliberating upon this decision for the past many days.

“I come from Kerala where there's no Congress party as such. There are 2 parties - Congress (I) & Congress (A). It's a coordination committee of 2 parties functioning as KPCC,” he said.