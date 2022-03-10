0

Payal Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Payal Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Payal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Payal constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Payal is an assembly constituency in the Ludhiana district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.
The Payal legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Payal was won by Lakhvir Singh Lakha of the INC. He defeated AAP's Gurpreet Singh Lapran.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Charanjit Singh Atwal.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Lakhvir Singh Lakha garnered 57,776 votes, securing 43.95 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 21,496 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 16.35 percent.
The total number of voters in the Payal constituency stands at 1,65,608 with 77,908 male voters and 87,697 female voters.
