Payagpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Payagpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Payagpur is an assembly constituency in the Baharaich district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Payagpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Payagpur was won by Subhash Tripathi of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Mukesh Srivastava Alias Gyanendera Pratap.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Mukesh Srivastva Alias Gyanendra Pratap.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Subhash Tripathi garnered 102254 votes, securing 49.59 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 41541 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 20.15 percent.

