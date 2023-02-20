Congress leader Pawan Khera insults PM Modi's name, father; BJP takes offense

In the video, Khera can be seen fumbling on the prime minister's full name which is Narendra Damodardas Modi.

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Pawan Khera was seen in a video insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name and his father on Friday. Khera was addressing a press conference in Mumbai wherein he demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee to be formed to probe the stock manipulation against the Adani Group and accused the Modi government of hiding facts on the issue from citizens.

In the video, Khera can be seen fumbling on the prime minister's full name which is Narendra Damodardas Modi

Khera said, "When Narasimha Rao could form a JPC, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee could form a JPC, then what problem does Narendra Gautam Das — sorry, Damodardas — Modi have?"

The AICC spokesperson then turns to his colleague to clarify whether Modi's middle name is Gautam Das or Damodardas. The prime minister's father's name is Damodardas Mulchand Modi.

When corrected, Pawan Khera said, "Naam Damordas hai, kaam Gautam Das ka hai," which translates to: "While his name is Damordas, his work is of a Gautam Das."

His mix-up hints at the Adani=Hindenburg issue which holds billionaire Gautam Adani at its centre.

Reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya condemned Khera's comments and told ANI, "This is not the first time they're making such personal attacks on PM. Congress can’t digest the fact that a person like PM Modi, who has come from a humble background now sits in such a higher position."

His sentiments were echoed by BJP leader Priti Gandhi who said, "Pawan Khera has become so desperate to prove his credentials & worth to his bosses that he has stooped to slandering the Honourable Prime Minister's father. Absolutely Disgusting!!"

ALSO READ | PM Modi virtually addresses Rozgar Mela in Uttarakhand

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also tweeted about the incident and said, "People embarrassed to use own family’s name eg;‘Rajiv ‘Firoze’ Ghandy, Sonia ‘Stefano’ Ghandy, Priyanka ‘Robert’ Vadra. PIDIS are ridiculing one who uses his legacy with pride."

In Hindi, Agnihotri said that the Congress leader had dug his own grave with this joke which could cost him.

Khera says he was confused

Seeing the backlash on the matter, Khera tweeted saying he was confused between the two names.

"I genuinely got confused whether it is Damodardas or Gautam Das...," Khera tweeted on Friday.