Pauri Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Pauri Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Pauri is an assembly constituency in the Pauri Garhwal district, in the Garhwal region of the state of Uttarakhand. The Pauri legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

TBD - CMS iframe results code

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Pauri was won by Mukesh Singh Koli of the BJP. He defeated INC's Naval Kishor.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Sunder Lal Mandrawal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Mukesh Singh Koli garnered 26469 votes, securing 54.41 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 7030 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.45 percent. The total number of voters in the Pauri constituency stands at 93158 with 46951 male voters and 46205 female voters.

The Pauri constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.