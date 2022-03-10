Patti Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Patti Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Patti is an assembly constituency in the Pratapgarh district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Patti legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Pratapgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Patti was won by Rajendra Pratap Singh Alias Moti of the BJP. He defeated SP's Ram Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ram Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rajendra Pratap Singh Alias Moti garnered 75011 votes, securing 36.08 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1473 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.71 percent.