  • Patti Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Patti Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Patti Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Patti Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Patti Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Patti constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Patti is an assembly constituency in the Tarn Taran district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab
The Patti legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Patti was won by Harminder Singh Gill of the INC. He defeated SAD's Adesh Partap Singh Kairon.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Adeshpartap Singh Kairon.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Harminder Singh Gill garnered 64617 votes, securing 45.06 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 8,363 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.83 percent.The total number of voters in the Patti constituency stands at 2,02,155 with 96,907 male voters and 1,05,238 female voters.
The Patti constituency has a literacy level of 77.76 percent.
