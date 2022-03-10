Patsoi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Patsoi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Patsoi is an assembly constituency in the Imphal West district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Patsoi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Patsoi was won by Km Ak Mirabai Devi of the INC. He defeated NEINDP's Sapam Kunjakeswor (Keba) Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Akoijam Mirabai Devi.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Km Ak Mirabai Devi garnered 13405 votes, securing 42.61 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 114 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.36 percent.

The Patsoi constituency has a literacy level of 86.08 percent.