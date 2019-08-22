Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
'Patriotism' songs pop up urging Indians to claim Kashmir

Updated : August 22, 2019 03:46 PM IST

The songs deliver a message to India's 250 million YouTube users about moving to the Muslim-majority region, buying land there and marrying Kashmiri women.
Earlier songs were limited to the rise of Hindus in India, defeating regional rival Pakistan and hoisting the Indian flag in every household. Now, they include settling in Kashmir.
Some artists oppose writing such songs, but they say the audience demand is strong.
