Patra chawl land scam: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended till October 10, bail plea hearing on same day

The judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was extended till October 10 in the case related to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra Chawl in suburban Mumbai. Raut's bail plea will also be heard on October 10.

The Rajya Sabha member was arrested in August in connection with the case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra Chawl and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

Siddharth Nagar, popularly known as Patra Chawl, is an area located in Goregaon, Mumbai. It housed nearly 672 homes spread over 47 acres of land.

In 2008, the Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) handed over the project to Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd (GACPL), a sister company of HDIL (Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd). But GACPL neither redeveloped the chawl nor constructed 672 flats. It, instead, sold the remaining land to private developers for GACPL's own development works for Rs 1,034 crore.

The company launched its own project called the 'Meadows' and took a booking amount of Rs 138 crore from flat buyers.

