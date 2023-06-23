Watch | Poster war in Patna streets amid Opposition meet

The Opposition meeting is a part of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s efforts to unite the non-BJP parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The next meet is scheduled for July in Shimla.

The high voltage meeting of 16 major non-BJP parties in Patna has triggered a war of posters, some of them hilarious, with both the BJP and the Opposition splashing them in the streets of Bihar’s capital. Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told the media that all the leaders have agreed to fight unitedly against current regime in the Centre.

#WATCH | Posters taking a jibe at the Opposition unity, port°raying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as 'Devdas of real life', put up outside the BJP office in Patna, Bihar. pic.twitter.com/23eHdw8D9o

Amid the poster war in Bihar, a hilarious poster in Madhya Pradesh has also managed to grab eyeballs of netizens.

Meanwhile, several other posters have been put up by the saffron party in an attempt to undermine the meet. “Those claiming to be disciples of JP are standing with the party that arrested him,” says one poster. “For power, compromise with ideology, corruption, jungle raj, and good governance,” reads another.

