Watch | Poster war in Patna streets amid Opposition meet

The Opposition meeting is a part of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s efforts to unite the non-BJP parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The next meet is scheduled for July in Shimla.
The high voltage meeting of 16 major non-BJP parties in Patna has triggered a war of posters, some of them hilarious, with both the BJP and the Opposition splashing them in the streets of Bihar’s capital. Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told the media that all the leaders have agreed to fight unitedly against current regime in the Centre.
#WATCH | Posters taking a jibe at the Opposition unity, port°raying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as 'Devdas of real life', put up outside the BJP office in Patna, Bihar. pic.twitter.com/23eHdw8D9o
— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023