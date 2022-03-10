Patiyali Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Patiyali Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Patiyali is an Assembly constituency in the Kasganj district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Patiyali Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Etah Lok Sabha constituency. Click here to track Patiyali election results LIVE

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Patiyali was won by Mamtesh of the BJP. He defeated SP's Kiran Yadav. In the 2017 Assembly polls, Mamtesh garnered 72414 votes, securing 35.7 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3771 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.86 percent. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Najeeva Khan Zeenat.