Patiala Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Patiala Rural Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Patiala Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Patiala Rural constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Patiala Rural is an assembly constituency in the Patiala district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.
The Patiala Rural legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Patiala Rural was won by Brahm Mohindra of the INC. He defeated AAP's Karanvir Singh Tiwana.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Brahm Mohindra.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Brahm Mohindra garnered 68891 votes, securing 46.97 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 27229 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 18.57 percent.
The total number of voters in the Patiala Rural constituency stands at 225639 with 109130 male voters and 116501 female voters.
The Patiala Rural constituency has a literacy level of 75.28 percent.
