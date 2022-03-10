Patiala Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Patiala Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Patiala is an assembly constituency in the Patiala district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Patiala legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Patiala was won by Amarinder Singh of the INC. He defeated AAP's Dr Balbir Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Amarinder Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Amarinder Singh garnered 72586 votes, securing 68.29 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 52407 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 49.3 percent.

The total number of voters in the Patiala constituency stands at 1,61,399 with 78,417 male voters and 82,970 female voters.

The Patiala constituency has a literacy level of 76 percent.