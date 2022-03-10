Pathardeva Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Pathardeva Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Pathardeva is an assembly constituency in the Deoria district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Pathardeva legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Deoria Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Pathardeva was won by Surya Pratap Shahi of the BJP. He defeated SP's Shakir Ali. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Shakir Ali.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Surya Pratap Shahi garnered 99812 votes, securing 52.09 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 42997 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 22.44 percent.

The total number of voters in the Pathardeva constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Pathardeva constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.