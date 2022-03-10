Pathankot Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Pathankot Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Pathankot is an assembly constituency in the Pathankot district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab.

The Pathankot legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Pathankot was won by Amit Vij of the INC. He defeated BJP's Ashwani Kumar Sharma.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Ashwani Kumar Sharma.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Amit Vij garnered 56,383 votes, securing 50.86 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 11,170 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.08 percent.

The total number of voters in the Pathankot constituency stands at 1,52,519 with 73,081 male voters and 79,433 female voters.

The Pathankot constituency has a literacy level of 88.04 percent.