#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Passage to India: Trump ready for warm embrace, adulation

Updated : February 24, 2020 11:12 AM IST

As he left the White House on Sunday for the flight to India, Trump said: “I hear it's going to be a big event. Some people say the biggest event they've ever had in India. That's what the prime minister told me — this will be the biggest event they've ever had.”
He has a particular affinity for India. He owned a hotel and casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, named the Trump Taj Mahal, and he owns multiple properties in India.
Trump's foreign visits have typically been light on sightseeing, but this time, the president and first lady Melania Trump are to visit the Taj Mahal.
Passage to India: Trump ready for warm embrace, adulation

You May Also Like

NBFCs, HFCs may get 1-year extension for restructuring loans

NBFCs, HFCs may get 1-year extension for restructuring loans

SBI to conduct biggest e-auction of the decade on February 26: Over 1,000 properties on offer

SBI to conduct biggest e-auction of the decade on February 26: Over 1,000 properties on offer

Paytm Payments Bank partners with Ola, Uber to issue FASTags to 1 lakh drivers

Paytm Payments Bank partners with Ola, Uber to issue FASTags to 1 lakh drivers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement