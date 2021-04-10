  • SENSEX
Behala Paschim set for high pitched battle between 'ghorer chele' and silver screen heroine

Updated : April 10, 2021 08:53 AM IST

Behala Paschim assembly constituency on the southern fringes of the city is poised for a high-pitched poll battle between ghorer chele (son of the family) Partha Chatterjee and Bengals silver screen heroine Srabanti Chatterjee.
