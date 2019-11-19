#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Parliament winter session: Rajya Sabha members urge reforms, more working hours

Updated : November 19, 2019 08:37 AM IST

On the opening day of the winter session, the House members held a special discussion on the role of Rajya Sabha in Indian polity and the need for reforms.
Ram Chandra Prasad Singh from Janata Dal said that there should be adequate representation of small states, especially from Union Territories.
Praful Patel of Nationalist Congress Party said that Rajya Sabha is called the Council of States and its uniqueness should be maintained.
