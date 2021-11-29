Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: 1st day set to start on stormy note; Farm Laws Repeal Bill to be introduced

Rajya Sabha likely to take up bill to repeal farm laws on Monday after its passage in Lok SabhaThe bill to repeal three farm laws is likely to be taken up in Rajya Sabha on Monday itself after it is passed by Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session, sources said on Sunday. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill-2021 has been listed in Lok Sabha for consideration and passage. Sources said after the bill is passed in Lok Sabha, it will be taken up in the Upper House of Parliament. The opposition has demanded that the bill should be taken up on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament starting Monday.