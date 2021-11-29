0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • politics>

  • Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: 1st day set to start on stormy note; Farm Laws Repeal Bill to be introduced

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: 1st day set to start on stormy note; Farm Laws Repeal Bill to be introduced

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The first day of the Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on a stormy note on Monday with treasury and opposition benches likely to spar over developments related to the new farm laws. The government is ready to bring in a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill is slated to be introduced in the Lok Sabha. The ruling BJP and main opposition party Congress have issued whips to their MPs to be present on the day. The opposition will seek to target the government on the issue of farmers' plight as well as their demand for legal backing for a minimum support price. Congress has also demanded a condolence resolution for the farmers who died during the year-long protests against the three laws.

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: 1st day set to start on stormy note; Farm Laws Repeal Bill to be introduced

  • Rajya Sabha likely to take up bill to repeal farm laws on Monday after its passage in Lok Sabha
    The bill to repeal three farm laws is likely to be taken up in Rajya Sabha on Monday itself after it is passed by Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session, sources said on Sunday. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill-2021 has been listed in Lok Sabha for consideration and passage. Sources said after the bill is passed in Lok Sabha, it will be taken up in the Upper House of Parliament. The opposition has demanded that the bill should be taken up on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament starting Monday.

  • BJP, Congress issue whips to MPs ahead of introduction of repeal of farm bills

    The ruling BJP and main opposition party Congress have issued whips to their MPs to be present on the day. The opposition will seek to target the government on the issue of farmers' plight as well as their demand for legal backing for a minimum support price. Congress has also demanded a condolence resolution for the farmers who died during the year-long protests against the three laws.

  • Farm Laws Repeal Bill set to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday

    The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on a stormy note on Monday, with the government listing a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws on the first day itself even as the Opposition plans to push for a law on minimum support price on agriculture produce. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill is slated to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday.

  • Good morning readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's coverage of the opening day of the Winter Session of Parliament. Our team of reporters will keep you abreast on the latest updates from both Houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today and other developments. Happy reading.

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates:
The first day of the Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on a stormy note on Monday with treasury and opposition benches likely to spar over developments related to the new farm laws. The government is ready to bring in a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill is slated to be introduced in the Lok Sabha. The ruling BJP and main opposition party Congress have issued whips to their MPs to be present on the day. The opposition will seek to target the government on the issue of farmers' plight as well as their demand for legal backing for a minimum support price. Congress has also demanded a condolence resolution for the farmers who died during the year-long protests against the three laws.
Besides the repeal bill, the government has listed 25 draft legislations for the Parliament session, including one to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies while allowing an official digital currency by the RBI. A report of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, will also be tabled in the two Houses during the session.
Track the live updates from Parliament today
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

COVID vaccination need of the hour; precautionary measures should continue: Dr Samiran Panda

Next Article

Omicron variant scare: Maharashtra CM asks district officials to strictly follow COVID norms to avoid lockdown