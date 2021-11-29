Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: 1st day set to start on stormy note; Farm Laws Repeal Bill to be introduced

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates:

The first day of the Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on a stormy note on Monday with treasury and opposition benches likely to spar over developments related to the new farm laws. The government is ready to bring in a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill is slated to be introduced in the Lok Sabha. The ruling BJP and main opposition party Congress have issued whips to their MPs to be present on the day. The opposition will seek to target the government on the issue of farmers' plight as well as their demand for legal backing for a minimum support price. Congress has also demanded a condolence resolution for the farmers who died during the year-long protests against the three laws.

Besides the repeal bill, the government has listed 25 draft legislations for the Parliament session, including one to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies while allowing an official digital currency by the RBI. A report of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, will also be tabled in the two Houses during the session.

