"On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Army said in a statement.

The Opposition will try to corner the government over the December 9 clashes between the Indian Army and China's PLA troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. The face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", the Indian Army said.

"On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Army said in a statement.

Here are the latest updates:

# Piyush Goyal requests Rajya Sabha Chairman to allow Rajnath Singh to make statement at 12:30 PM

"Looking at the gravity of the situation and the request made by the Opposition, I urge the Chair to allow the Defence Minister to make a statement at 12.30 pm instead of 2 pm," says Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha.

# Government should make statement on India-China face-off, says Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary

"It has been going on. China has encroached upon our land. From Ladakh and Uttarakhand, they've reached Arunachal. We've the right to know the government's preparation to tackle China's conspiracy," says Chowdhary.

# Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon.

# Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and other leaders pay tribute to the jawans, who sacrificed their lives during Parliament 2001 Parliament Attack.

# Defence Minister Rajnath to brief Parliament on India-China clash today.

# Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Services Chiefs to brief Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the security situation along the LAC with China. The security forces updated him recently on the clashes between troops of both sides in Tawang: Defence Sources

# Congress MPs Shaktisinh Gohil, Ranjeet Ranjan and RJD MP Manoj Jha give a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the India-China face-off in Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh.

# Congress MP Syed Nasir Hussain gives notice of short duration discussion under rule 176 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the India-China face-off in the Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh

# Party's MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss India-China face-off in the House.

# On India-China face-off in Tawang sector, BJP MP from Arunachal-East, Tapir Gao says, "...I heard that a few injuries were reported on Indian side but PLA suffered much more injuries... Indian soldiers at border won't budge even an inch... The incident is condemnable..."

# Trinamool Congress submits notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, asking government to present statement today in Parliament on the India-China LAC issue.