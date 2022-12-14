Parliament Winter Session Latest Update: Opposition to raise India-China clash issue

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the situation at the border with China in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.
The Opposition is likely to raise the issue of India-China face-off in the Parliament on Wednesday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement on the stand-off in both Houses yesterday.
Singh said the Indian Army bravely thwarted an attempt by the Chinese PLA from "unilaterally" changing the status quo in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9. There were no fatalities or serious injuries to Indian troops in the scuffle, he said.
Singh added that Indian troops confronted the attempt in a "firm and resolute manner", and Chinese personnel went back to their locations due to the timely intervention of Indian commanders.
Here are the latest updates:
# Opposition leaders' meet at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to chalk out a joint strategy on the Indo-China tussle and other issues.
# Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "Why India's dependence on Chinese imports has increased despite the ongoing border conflict with China."
# Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the atrocities attitude of Telangana Police who have arrested five people entering vehemently into Telangana Congress war room in Hyderabad yesterday."
