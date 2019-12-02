Parliament winter session: Improve quality of questions raised, says Speaker Om Birla to MPs
Updated : December 02, 2019 12:49 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday asked members to improve the quality of their questions, soon after a query was raised about renovation and construction of an approach road to a local temple in Madhya Pradesh.
During the Question Hour, BJP member Guman Singh Damor asked about restoration of old temples in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.
Lok Sabha on Monday will discuss the gangrape and murder case of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad after members cutting across party lines raised the issue.
