Parliament winter session: Govt statement on India's position on RCEP in Rajya Sabha today

In the ongoing winter session of Parliament on Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha will see a statement by the government on India's position in Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), besides tabling of some important Bills like the Arms (Amendment) Bill and the Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2019.

Union Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will make a statement in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, regarding India's position on RCEP.

Union home minister Amit Shah will move the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 further to amend the Arms Act, 1959, as passed by the Lok Sabha.

The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2019 will be moved by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This is to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2019-20, as passed by the Lok Sabha.

Congress MP K. V. P. Ramachandra Rao has given a calling attention of urgent public importance to the Minister of Jal Shakti to the need for completion of National Irrigation Projects to tackle emerging water crisis and to transfer 'Water' to Concurrent List from State List.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will lay on the table, under clause(2) of Section 19 of the Comptroller and Auditor General's (Duties, Powers and Conditions of Service) Act, 1971, a report of CAG for the year ended March 31, 2018 – Union Government (Commercial) – Report No.18 of 2019 – General Purpose Financial Reports of Central Public Sector Enterprises (Compliance Audit).

G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and Mahesh Poddar of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance will table reports: First report on Demands for Grants (2019-20) of the Ministry of Finance (Departments of Economic Affairs, Expenditure, Financial

Services and Investment & Public Asset Management); second report on Demands for Grants (2019-20) of the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue); third report on Demands for Grants (2019-20) of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; fourth report on Demands for Grants (2019-20) of the Ministry of Planning; and, fifth report on Demands for Grants (2019-20) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Shanta Chhetria and Amar Shankar Sable will lay on the table reports of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on food, consumer affairs and public distribution (2019-20): first report on Demands for Grants (2019-20) of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of

Consumer Affairs); and, second report on Demands for Grants (2019-20) of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Food and Public Distribution).

Reports of the Department related Parliamentary standing Committee on Information and Technology will be tabled by Suresh Gopia and Syed Nasir Hussain: first report on Demands for Grants (2019-20) relating to the Ministry of Communications (Department of Telecommunications); second report on Demands for Grants (2019-20) relating to the

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; third report on Demands for Grants (2019-20) relating to the Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts); fourth report on Demands for Grants (2019-20) relating to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Statement of the Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on water resources will be made by Madhusudan Mistry and Pradeep Tamta. The report is on the further action taken by the government on the Observations/Recommendations contained in the twenty-first report on Action Taken on Observations/Recommendations contained in the fourteenth report on the subject "review of Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme.

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations/observations contained in the two hundred and seventy-first report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Fellowships, Grants, Pensions and Schemes administered by the Ministry of Culture'.

The list of business in the Lok Sabha includes a discussion on the plight of farmers, and two Bills will be moved for consideration and passing.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be moved by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad which will further amend the Constitution of India. The Bill was introduced in the House on Monday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019. The Bill will provide for the establishment of an authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centres in India.