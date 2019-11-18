Economy
Parliament winter session: Govt notifies Steel Scrap Recycling Policy, says steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Updated : November 18, 2019 04:17 PM IST
Union Steel and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was responding during Question Hour in Lok Sabha.
The SSRP provides standard guidelines for collection, dismantling and shredding activities in an organised, safe and environmentally sound manner.
Replying to a separate question, Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said the Ministry of Tourism is developing thematic circuits in the country under its scheme of 'Swadesh Darshan.'
