Parliament winter session from November 18 to December 13

The next session of Parliament will be from November 18 till December 13, according to Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The ministry communicated to the secretariats of both Houses of Parliament in this regard.

The Modi government is likely to push several bills during the Winter Session. Further, two crucial ordinances are on the list to be converted into law during the session, according to a News18.com report.

One ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate for new and domestic manufacturing companies to arrest a slowdown in the economy and boost growth was issued in September to give effect to amendments in the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Finance Act, 2019, the website added.