From SPG Act to Taxation Law (Amendment): Here's a list of bills introduced in Parliament winter session today

Updated : November 25, 2019 04:14 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Taxation Law (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday that seeks to cut corporate tax rate.
According to the proposed amendment, family members of former prime ministers would not be entitled to the coveted SPG security cover.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also introduced the International Financial Services Centre Authority Bill.
