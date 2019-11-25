From SPG Act to Taxation Law (Amendment): Here's a list of bills introduced in Parliament winter session today

Amid slogan shouting by opposition members, a bill to amend the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishen Reddy. This comes days after the government withdrew the elite security cover provided to members of the Gandhi family.

According to the proposed amendment, family members of former prime ministers would not be entitled to the coveted SPG security cover.

Now elite SPG commandos will protect only the prime minister. They can also protect former prime ministers depending on the threat perception to them.

Sitharaman introduces Taxation Law (Amendment) Bill

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Taxation Law (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday that seeks to cut corporate tax rate.

She also introduced the International Financial Services Centre Authority Bill amid sloganeering by opposition members over the issue of government formation in Maharashtra.

The bill seeks to provide for a unified financial regulator for IFSCs.

Recycling of Ships Bill introduced

A bill which seeks to regulate recycling of ships as per international standards was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 was introduced by union minister Mansukh Mandaviya amid sloganeering by opposition members over Maharashtra government formation issue.