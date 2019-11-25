Politics
From SPG Act to Taxation Law (Amendment): Here's a list of bills introduced in Parliament winter session today
Updated : November 25, 2019 04:14 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Taxation Law (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday that seeks to cut corporate tax rate.
According to the proposed amendment, family members of former prime ministers would not be entitled to the coveted SPG security cover.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also introduced the International Financial Services Centre Authority Bill.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more