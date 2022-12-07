Parliament Winter Session 2022 Latest Updates: Oppn to corner govt on inflation, unemployment

The government plans to introduce 16 bills during 17 sittings in the session. Out of the 16 bills, the Congress said it is opposed to three bills -- the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the forest conservation amendment bill, 2022.

New Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on Wednesday. The Opposition will seek to corner the government on the issues of the standoff with China, inflation, and unemployment.

The Winter session is also likely to be the last session to be held in the existing Parliament House.

The Winter session of Parliament will continue till December 29, having 17 sittings spread over 23 days.

Here are the latest updates:

# External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to make a statement "on latest developments in India's foreign policy" in the Rajya Sabha today.

# Today, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, is the first day for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to officiate on the Chair of Rajya Sabha.

# Lok Sabha to adjourn for an hour post reading of obituary today. Opposition MPs, led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have requested Speaker to adjourn the House for half the day as a mark of respect to veteran politician and sitting MP Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away this year.