Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day as Oppn creates uproar

Opposition parties stage a joint protest in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. Holding placards, the protesting MPs raised slogans against the government and demanded that the suspension of the Rajya Sabha members be revoked. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi joined the protest and so did the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had so far been staying away from opposition meets.

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day as the opposition continued ruckus over the suspension of 12 MPs.

Govt is aware of growing risks of dominance of various big tech platforms: Ministry of Electronics & IT in Lok Sabha

Incidents of crime on Railways shows a decreasing trend from 2018 to 2020: Ministry of Railways in Lok Sabha

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 3 pm.

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned thrice on Wednesday amid unrelenting protests by opposition members over the issue of suspension of 12 MPs. The latest adjournment is till 3 pm.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra S Shekhawat moves Dam Safety Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha

Amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra S Shekhawat moves Dam Safety Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge urges M Venkaiah Naidu to resolve the issue of limited access to journalists.

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm after opposition members created uproar seeking revocation of the suspension of the MPs.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise the issue of suspension but the Chair noted that Question Hour was on and nothing else could be raised.

However, opposition members raised an uproar after Kharge was not allowed to raise the issue and the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expresses dismay over the conduct of suspended MPs

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed dismay and said the suspended MPs have shown no remorse, and there was no question of revoking their suspension. "It is sacrilege of the House, I have said (on the conduct of the 12 suspended MPs during the last session in August). There is no remorse by members who have really insulted the parliamentary system," he said.

"Coming to the well of the House, climbing on the table, throwing papers, snatching papers from the minister and also challenging the Chair... doing everything which is unparliamentary, undemocratic and they have no remorse. What can we do?" Naidu asked. He said placards should not be shown and brought into the House.

Incidents of Left-wing extremists have come down by 70 percent from an all-time high of 2,258 incidents in 2009 to 665 in 2020: MHA

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Wednesday amid continuous protests by members of the TRS over farmer issues. This is the third consecutive day that the Question Hour was disrupted since the winter session of Parliament commenced on Monday.

During Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Omicron variant has been found in 14 countries now. It is being studied here although it has not been reported in India." According to the Minister, the COVID-19 situation is under control in India at present but the country is not free from this disease and COVID-appropriate behaviour should be followed.

The government will be coming up with a new bill on cryptocurrency and the same will be introduced in the house once the cabinet clears it, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.

