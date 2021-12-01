Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day as Oppn creates uproar

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day as the Opposition continued ruckus over the suspension of 12 Opposition members of the House.— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021
#WinterSession in Parliament | Govt is aware of growing risks of dominance of various big tech platforms on Internet & is deploying tools & capabilities to deal with the same including actively working with social media intermediaries: Ministry of Electronics & IT in Lok Sabha— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021
CCTV Cameras have already been provided in 4934 train coaches & installed at a total of 838 stations. As per data provided by GRP, the incidents of crime on Railways shows a decreasing trend during the last three years from 2018 to 2020: Ministry of Railways in Lok Sabha— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra S Shekhawat moves Dam Safety Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs in the House pic.twitter.com/aKopmSOGJn— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, urging him "to resolve the issue of limited access being given to journalists for Press Gallery and Central Hall" pic.twitter.com/4faoTgHn4s— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021
#WinterSession of Parliament| Left-wing extremists indulge in opportunistic attacks on security forces & also target civilian population & public property. Incidents of Left-wing extremists have come down by 70% from all-time high of 2,258 incidents in 2009 to 665 in 2020: MHA— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021