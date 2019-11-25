Business
Parliament winter session 2019: Maharashtra developments to dominate proceedings in both Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha
Updated : November 25, 2019 09:32 AM IST
The Rajya Sabha session on Monday is set to start on a stormy note with opposition members raising the issue of Maharashtra in the House.
In a sudden development on early Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
The rival Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP led by its supremo Sharad Pawar have challenged the government formation and knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court.
