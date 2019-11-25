Parliament winter session 2019: Maharashtra developments to dominate proceedings in both Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

The political developments in Maharashtra likely will dominate proceedings the ongoing winter session of parliament on Monday with ruckus expected in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Congress' chief whip in Lok Sabha, K Suresh have given adjournment motion notice in the House on Maharashtra government formation issue.

The Rajya Sabha session on Monday too is set to start on a stormy note with opposition members raising the issue of Maharashtra in the House.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam has served notice under Rule 267 for suspension of the proceedings of the House to discuss the urgent issue of Maharashtra.

In his letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, the veteran Left leader has said that the developments in Maharashtra have brought shame to the country's democratic system.

"The midnight plot aimed to murder the people's desire for a democratically elected government under the veil of darkness is a matter of great concern. The office of Governor was once again used as a tool in installing a government that holds no legitimacy of the people," Viswam said.

In a sudden development on early Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The rival Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP led by its supremo Sharad Pawar have challenged the government formation and knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the government will introduce two important Bills in the Lok Sabha on Monday — the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill and the International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) Authority Bill. These Bills were cleared by the Union Cabinet on November 20. The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill provides for reduction in rates of corporate income tax as an additional fiscal stimulus to attract investment, generate employment and boost growth.