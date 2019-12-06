Politics
Parliament winter session 2019: Lok Sabha to consider two bills; Citizenship Bill likely on Monday
Updated : December 06, 2019 10:26 AM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah will move the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 for consideration of the Lok Sabha.
The government is likely to introduce the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Lok Sabha on Monday.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more