Parliament winter session 2019: Lok Sabha to consider two bills; Citizenship Bill likely on Monday

The Lok Sabha will consider two important Bills for consideration and passing on Friday in the ongoing winter session of Parliament. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 for consideration of the House. The Bill is to provide for the establishment of an authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centres in India and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Union home minister Amit Shah will move the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. The Bill amends the Arms Act, 1959.

Additionally, the lower house will hold a discussion on crop loss due to various reasons and its impact on farmers. Both house will also take up private members' legislative business.

Meanwhile, the government is likely to introduce the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Lok Sabha on Monday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that his party will oppose the bill.

"India is for everyone, including Muslims," CNBCTV18 quoted Gandhi as saying.

The Trinamool Congress also said it will oppose the bill.

TMC secretary general leader and state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said the party will oppose NRC tooth and nail.

"Our party supremo has said the party will never allow the NRC in West Bengal. The CAB is against the basic principles of our Constitution. How can someone be given citizenship on the basis of religion?" news agency PTI quoted Chatterjee as saying.

He said the party is not in favour of division on the basis of religion, the agency added.