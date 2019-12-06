#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
Parliament winter session 2019: Lok Sabha to consider two bills; Citizenship Bill likely on Monday

Updated : December 06, 2019 10:26 AM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah will move the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 for consideration of the Lok Sabha.
The government is likely to introduce the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Lok Sabha on Monday.
