Parliament winter session 2019: Home minister Amit Shah to move CAB in Rajya Sabha today
Updated : December 11, 2019 10:48 AM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah will move the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
Union minister Anurag Singh Tomar will table the report of the CAG on Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.
The Rajya Sabha List of Business also includes papers to be tabled by several ministers.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more