Parliament winter session 2019: Home minister Amit Shah to introduce Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

In the ongoing winter session of Parliament, the Monday List of Business in the Lok Sabha includes the introduction of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing, and a motion regarding suspension of two members — T. N. Prathapan and Dean Kuriakose will be also be taken up.

The motion regarding the suspension of two members from the service will be moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. The motion says: "That this House having taken serious note of the misconduct of T. N. Prathapan and Adv. Dean Kuriakose, Members, on December 6, 2019 with a Honourable lady Member of the House, who is also Union Minister in utter disregard to the House and authority of the Chair, suspends them from the service of the House for the remainder of the Session."

The List of Business will see the introduction of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move for leave to introduce the Bill further to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955.

Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will move the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 for passing. The Bill is to make special provisions for repression of piracy on high seas and to provide for punishment for the offence of piracy and for matters connected therewith on incidental thereto.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be moved by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad which will further amend the Constitution of India.

The Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture will table reports on: "Two hundred seventy-second report on action taken by the Government on the Recommendations/Observations of the Committee contained in its two hundred and thirty-sixth report on the Infrastructure Lending in Road Sector'; two hundred seventy-third report on action taken by the Government on the Recommendations/Observations of the Committee contained in its two hundred and sixty-second report on 'Development of Buddhist Circuit in India'."

It also includes: "Two hundred seventy fourth report on action taken by the Government on the Recommendations/Observations of the Committee contained in its two hundred and seventy-first report on 'Fellowships, Scholarships, Grants, Pensions and Schemes administered by the Ministry of Culture'."

Rajya Sabha

The List Of Business in the Rajya Sabha on Monday includes the tabling of papers by 12 ministers and the introduction of a Bill concerning the regulation on recycling of ships.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move the Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 Bill for consideration and passing, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

The Bill will provide for the regulation of recycling of ships by setting certain standards and laying down the statutory mechanism for enforcement of such standards and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The 12 ministers who will table the papers concerning their departments are: Rajnath Singh for Ministry of Defence; Prakash Javadekar for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for Ministry of Minority Affairs; Pralhad Joshi for Ministry of Coal: Shripad Yesso Naik for Ministry of Defence; Kiren Rijiju for Ministry of Minority Affairs and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; Mansukh Mandaviya for Ministry of Shipping; Arjun Ram Meghwal for Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises; V.K. Singh for Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Rattan Lal Kataria for Ministry of Jal Shakti; V. Muraleedharan for Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Pratap Chandra Sarangi for Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

T. G. Venkatesha and Tiruch Siva will table the Parliamentary Standing Committee report on Transport, Tourism and Culture.