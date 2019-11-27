Parliament winter session 2019: Here’s a list of key bills to be considered in Lok Sabha today

The Wednesday list of business in Lok Sabha includes several Bills for consideration and passing. Union Home minister Amit Shah will move the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004. The Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on August 5, and was laid on the table of Lok Sabha on the same day.

The motion for consideration of the Bill was moved by the minister-in-charge in Lok Sabha on August 6. After discussion on the motion concluded, the Minister proposed that Rajya Sabha will be requested to permit withdrawal of the Bill to which the House agreed. Rajya Sabha at its sitting held on August 7, 2019 agreed to the request made by the minister-in-charge that leave be granted by Rajya Sabha to withdraw the Bill in Lok Sabha.

Amit Shah will also move the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. The Bill seeks amendment to the Special Protection Group Act 1988. The Bill was introduced by Union minister of state for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Monday.

Another Bill to be moved by Amit Shah is the Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories), Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. It was introduced on Tuesday by Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy.

This Bill will see the merging of two Union Territories — Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan to reply on the debate started on Tuesday on Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Ordinance, 2019 Bill. An ordinance on it was promulgated by the President on September 18, 2019.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri to move the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Public Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. It was introduced by the Minister on Tuesday.