Parliament winter session 2019: Here’s a list of key bills to be considered in Lok Sabha today

Updated : November 27, 2019 08:44 AM IST

Union Home minister Amit Shah will move the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004.
Another Bill to be moved by Amit Shah is the Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories), Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing.
The Taxation Laws (Amendment), Bill 2019 will be moved by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for consideration and passing.
