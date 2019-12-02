#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
Parliament winter session 2019: Here's a list of key bills to be considered in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha today

Updated : December 02, 2019 09:17 AM IST

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019 will be moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019 provides for the merger of the two into a single Union Territory.
The Rajya Sabha will consider three bills for consideration and passing.
Parliament winter session 2019: Here's a list of key bills to be considered in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha today
