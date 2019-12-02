Parliament winter session 2019: Here's a list of key bills to be considered in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha today

The Legislative Business in the Lok Sabha on Monday will have two important Bills for consideration and passing. The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019 will be moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Bill is to further amend the Income-Tax Act, 1961 and to amend the Finance (No.2) Act, 2019. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Arms (Amendment) Bill 2019 to amend the Arms Act, 1959.

The government in the Lok Sabha on Friday had moved the Bill for rationalising and facilitating the licensing procedures for use of firearms by individuals as well as to curb crimes committed by using illegal firearms and provide effective deterrence against violation of law.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will consider three bills for consideration and passing.

The first will be The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019, which was introduced in Lok Sabha by Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. It will replace an Ordinance promulgated in September 2019. The Bill seeks to prohibits the production, trade, storage, and advertisement of electronic cigarettes.

The upper house will also consider Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019.

The former was introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah last week in Lok Sabha and seeks to amend the Special Protections Group Act, 1988. It provides for the constitution and regulation of the Special Protection Group (SPG) to provide security to the Prime Minister, former Prime Ministers, and their immediate family members.

The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019 was introduced in Lok Sabha by Shah Thursday. The Bill provides for the merger of the Union Territories (UTs) of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu into a single UT.