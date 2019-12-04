Parliament winter session 2019: Here's a list of key bills to be considered in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha today

In the ongoing Parliament winter session 2019, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday will move for consideration two important bills. The first will be the introduction of the Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2019 for consideration of the House. This bill will authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2019-20.

Sitharaman will also move the International Financial Series Centres Authority Bill, 2019 for consideration. This Bill is to provide for the establishment of an Authority to develop and regulate the financial services in India and for matters connected therewith.

Meanwhile, several ministers will table key papers in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, as per information available on the upper house's website. The list includes petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan, labour minister Santosh Gangwar and civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri among others. Additionally, reports of the department related parliamentary standing committee on coal and steel will also be tabled.

On Tuesday, the upper house passed a bill to amend the Act governing the elite-Special Protection Group (SPG) with home minister Amit Shah rejecting the opposition's charge of political vendetta and asserting the government was concerned about security of all 130 crore Indians and not just the Gandhi family.

Replying to a debate on the SPG (Amendment) Bill, Shah said that the BJP does not carry out any action with a vindictive approach and it was the Congress that took many such decisions in the past.

He said no discussion happened when security cover reviews with respect to former prime ministers including PV Narasimha Rao, IK Gujral, Chandra Shekhar, HD Deve Gowda and recently Manmohan Singh were undertaken.

"Security cover must not be treated as a status symbol by individuals. The SPG security cover is meant specifically for the prime minister and must not be enjoyed by any other individual," he said.

The Congress, which criticised the amendment, walked out of Rajya Sabha saying it is dissatisfied with the Home Minister's reply on the amendment to the SPG Act.

Parliament also passed the bill to merge the two Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu with the Rajya Sabha approving the measure by voice vote.

The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019 seeks to provide better delivery of services to the citizens of both the UTs by improving efficiency and reducing paper work. It is aimed at reducing administrative expenditure.

The bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.