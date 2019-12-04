Parliament winter session 2019: Here's a list of key bills to be considered in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha today
Updated : December 04, 2019 09:26 AM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2019 for consideration of Lok Sabha.
Sitharaman will also move the International Financial Series Centres Authority Bill, 2019 for consideration.
Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to amend the SPG Act with home minister Amit Shah rejecting the opposition's charge of political vendetta.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more