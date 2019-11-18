Parliament Winter Session 2019: From Citizenship Amendment Bill to e-Cigarettes, here's a list of key bills

The winter session of Parliament, which will run till December 13, started on Monday with the treasury and opposition benches facing off each other on a host of issues, particularly economic slowdown, unemployment, agrarian distress and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of abrogation of Article 370.

More importantly, the session will coincide with the ongoing political situation in Maharashtra where former National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner Shiv Sena is trying to negotiate a formula for government formation with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

The winter session will see a total of 20 sittings spread over 26 days, including four Private Members' days. The session will also hold a joint sitting of both houses of parliament on November 26 to mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly.

As many as 34 legislations, including 27 news bills are scheduled to be considered in this session of parliament, including the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The bill was stalled in the Rajya Sabha where the BJP-led NDA is in a minority.

Here's a brief synopsis of major legislation and bills that will be considered in the winter session of Parliament:

Citizenship Amendment Bill: Amends the definition of illegal migrant, reduces the residency requirement to obtain Indian citizenship through naturalisation, and empowers the central government to cancel registration of OCI card.

The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019: Facilitates orderly development of the chit fund industry.

The Dam Safety Bill, 2019: Provides for the surveillance, inspection, operation, and maintenance of specified dams across the country.

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019: The bill will replace an Ordinance. It amends the Income Tax Act, 1961, and The Finance (No 2) Act, 2019 to provide domestic companies with an option to opt to for lower tax rates.

The Multi State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2019: Rationalises the government’s role to create efficient, autonomous, and professional environment and protects the interests of depositors in multi-state cooperative societies.

The Companies (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019: Amends the Companies Act, 2013 to decriminalise certain offences and facilitate ease of doing business.

The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2019: Creates structural changes in the governing structure of the CCI and expands its activities by opening regional offices.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019: Amends the Code to include a chapter on cross boundary insolvency.

The International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019: Establishes the International Financial Services Centre Authority to regulate and develop a market for financial services in International Financial Services Centres in India.

The Industrial Relations Code Bill, 2019: Amalgamates the Trade Unions Act, 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946, and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2019: Amends the MSME Act, 2006 to define micro, small, and medium enterprises on the basis of annual turnover.

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019: Protects and regulates all aspects of personal data, and promotes the growth of digital economy.

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019: The bill will replace an Ordinance; prohibits the production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage, and advertisement of e-cigarettes and similar devices.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2019: Amends section 5(1), section 6(1), and section 17A(2A) of MMDR Act, 1957 to remove the requirement of prior approval of the central government before the grant of mining lease.