Parliament Winter Session 2019: From Citizenship Amendment Bill to e-Cigarettes, here's a list of key bills
Updated : November 18, 2019 01:22 PM IST
As many as 34 legislations, including 27 news bills are scheduled to be considered in this session of parliament, including the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
The winter session of Parliament will coincide with the ongoing political situation in Maharashtra.
The session will also hold a joint sitting of both houses of parliament on November 26 to mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more