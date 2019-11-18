#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Parliament Winter Session 2019: From Citizenship Amendment Bill to e-Cigarettes, here's a list of key bills

Updated : November 18, 2019 01:22 PM IST

As many as 34 legislations, including 27 news bills are scheduled to be considered in this session of parliament, including the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
The winter session of Parliament will coincide with the ongoing political situation in Maharashtra.
The session will also hold a joint sitting of both houses of parliament on November 26 to mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly.
