Parliament winter session 2019: FM Sitharaman to move Taxation Bill in Rajya Sabha today

In the ongoing winter session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha will see the introduction of the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill for consideration of the House. The Bill is to provide for the establishment of an authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centres in India and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The Thursday List of Business in the Rajya Sabha will see finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman move the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and return. Also, papers will be tabled by several ministers and reports by Standing Committees will also be submitted.

Sitharaman will move the Taxation Bill further to amend the Income-tax Act, 1961 and to amend the Finance (No.2) Act, 2019, as passed by the Lok Sabha. The Bill will be put up for consideration and return.

However, a Statutory Resolution will be moved by members K. K. Ragesh, T. Subbarami Reddy and Elamaram Kareem: "That this House disapproves the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 (No.15 of 2019) promulgated by the President of India on September 20, 2019.

Papers will be tabled by ministers on various subjects concerning their ministries: Smriti Irani for Ministry of Textiles; Rao Inderjit Singh for Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Jitendra Singh for Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space; V. Muraleedharan for Ministry of External Affairs; and Renuka Singh Saruta for Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers will present report by members G.C. Chandrashekhar and Ahmad Ashfaque Karim on 'Pricing of Drugs with Special Reference to Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013' of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers (Department of Pharmaceuticals).

Naranbhai J. Rathwa and Lal Sinh Vadodia will lay on the Table reports of the Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development: "First Report on Demands for Grants (2019-20) of the Ministry of Rural Development (Department of Rural Development; second Report on Demands for Grants (2019-20) of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj; and third Report on Demands for Grants (2019-20) of the Ministry of Rural Development (Department of Land Resources).