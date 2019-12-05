TOP NEWS »

Parliament winter session 2019: FM Sitharaman to move Taxation Bill in Rajya Sabha today

Updated : December 05, 2019 11:04 AM IST

The Rajya Sabha will see finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman move the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and return.
The Lok Sabha will see the introduction of the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019.
Papers will be tabled by ministers on various subjects concerning their ministries.
