Parliament winter session 2019: FM Sitharaman to introduce IBC amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

In the ongoing winter session of Parliament, the Thursday List of Legislative Business in the Lok Sabha includes three Bills which will be introduced for consideration and passing. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Bill will amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019 will be moved by Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The Bill will establish and incorporate universities for teaching and research in Sanskrit to develop all-inclusive Sanskrit promotional activities.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will move the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019. This will make special provisions for repression of piracy on high seas and to provide for punishment for the offence of piracy.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday approved the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, completing the legislative procedure for giving Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Replying to a six-and-a-half-hour debate on the bill, home minister Amit Shah said the legislation seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities in the three countries and not take away citizenship of anyone.

He rejected the Opposition charge that the bill was against Muslims and said they have nothing to fear.

The Bill was passed with 125 votes in favour and 105 against it. Besides BJP, its allies such as JD-U and SAD, the legislation was supported by AIADMK, BJD, TDP and YSR-Congress.

Earlier the House rejected motions to send the bill to a select committee of the House with 124 members voting against it as compared to 99 in its favour.

The House also rejected several amendments moved by opposition members to the bill, most by voice vote.

The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday. It will now go to the President for his assent.