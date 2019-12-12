#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Parliament winter session 2019: FM Sitharaman to introduce IBC amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

Updated : December 12, 2019 09:13 AM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019.
The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019 will be moved by Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will move the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019.
Parliament winter session 2019: FM Sitharaman to introduce IBC amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

ISRO successfully launches RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

ISRO successfully launches RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

NASA chief gets latest look at new moon rocket

NASA chief gets latest look at new moon rocket

Adani Transmission to sell 25.1% stake in Adani Electricity Mumbai for Rs 3,200 crore to Qatar Investment Authority

Adani Transmission to sell 25.1% stake in Adani Electricity Mumbai for Rs 3,200 crore to Qatar Investment Authority

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV