Politics
Parliament winter session 2019: FM Sitharaman to introduce IBC amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today
Updated : December 12, 2019 09:13 AM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019.
The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019 will be moved by Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will move the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019.
