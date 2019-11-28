TOP NEWS »

Parliament winter session 2019: 40 lakh Delhi residents look forward to key bill in Lok Sabha

Updated : November 28, 2019 09:47 AM IST

The opposition parties in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday attacked the government over the economy saying the country is heading towards a deep crisis.
The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Public Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 Bill will be moved by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
Union Minister Santosh Gangwar will move the Industrial Relations Code, 2019 Bill to consolidate and amend the laws relating to trade unions.
Parliament winter session 2019: 40 lakh Delhi residents look forward to key bill in Lok Sabha
