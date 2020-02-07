Associate Partners
Uproar in Lok Sabha over Harsh Vardhan's remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Updated : February 07, 2020 01:09 PM IST

Treasury and opposition members nearly came to blows in Lok Sabha when Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan condemned remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against PM Modi.
During a rally for the Delhi Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi had reportedly said that "youth would beat Modi with sticks over the lack of jobs".
On Thursday the PM had taken a dig at Gandhi for his remarks, saying he would increase the number of Surya Namaskars so that his back can bear the attack.
