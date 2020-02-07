Uproar in Lok Sabha over Harsh Vardhan's remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Treasury and opposition members nearly came to blows in Lok Sabha on Friday when Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan condemned in "no uncertain words" the "outlandish" remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During Question Hour, when Gandhi asked a question related to establishment of medical colleges, Vardhan said before giving the answer, he would like to make a statement on the Congress leader's recent comment on the prime minister.

Vardhan said he "condemns in no uncertain words" the "outlandish" remarks of Gandhi. Speaker Om Birla asked the minister to stick to his answer.

As Vardhan continued reading out the written statement, Congress MPs came to the Well strongly protesting against the minister's stand.

One of the Congress members from Tamil Nadu, Manicka Tagore, came to the treasury benches and attempted to aggressively reach Vardhan, who was sitting in the second row.

Immediately, BJP member from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh held Tagore by his arm to prevent him from reaching the union minister.

Congress MP from Kerala Hibi Eden tried to intervene.

Several MPs from both sides and union ministers, including Smriti Irani prevented them from coming to blows.

The speaker immediately adjourned the House till 1 pm.

During a rally for the Delhi Assembly polls, the Congress leader had reportedly said that "youth would beat Modi with sticks over the lack of jobs".

On Thursday the prime minister had taken a dig at Gandhi for his remarks, saying he would increase the number of Surya Namaskars (a yoga exercise) so that his back can bear the attack.

Speaker chides Babul Supriyo; expunges his remarks

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday chided Union minister Babul Supriyo for making certain remarks against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, saying no right has been given to the minister to scold any member in the House.

Supriyo made certain remarks, which the Speaker immediately expunged from records, against Chowdhury and there were also protests from Congress members over the minister's remarks.

Birla also told Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to make Supriyo understand Parliamentary proceedings.

Supriyo — who is the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change — was replying to a supplementary related to air pollution during Question Hour.

"Mantri ji, aapko adhikaar nahi diya (gaya hai) daatne ka (minister, you have not been given right to scold)," Birla said.

The Speaker also cut short Supriyo's reply.

Amid the protests, the minister said he has known Chowdhury for a long time and was withdrawing the remarks.

Earlier, about the written reply related to national clean air programme, Chowdhury — leader of Congress in Lok Sabha — said it was just a statement of intention and alleged that the government has failed in addressing the issues.

In response, Supriyo remarked that since Chowdhury is following 'Fit India' regime, he might be doing more Yoga and might not have had time to read the answer.