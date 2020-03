The Thursday List of Business in the Lok Sabha will see the introduction of two Bills, the tabling of some Standing Committee reports and statements to be made by Ministers. The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020 will be introduced by Union Minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya. The Bill is for the regulation, operation and planning of major ports in India and to vest the administration, control and management of such ports upon the Boards of Major Port Authorities.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020 for consideration and passing. The Bill seeks amendment to the Aircraft Act, 1934.

MPs Rajendra Agarwal and Nihal Chand Chauhan of the committee on government assurances will present: first and second report (17th Lok Sabha) regarding 'Requests for Dropping of Assurances.

Raghurama Krishnaraju Kanumur of the committee on subordinate Legislation will present the first report of the committee on the action taken by the Government on the observations or recommendations contained in the 10th report of the committee (Sixteenth Lok Sabha).

Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Anupriya Patel will present the reports of the Standing Committee on Energy (2019-20): third report on Demands for Grants (2020-21) relating to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, fourth report on Demands for Grants (2020-21) relating to the Ministry of Power, fifth report on action taken on the recommendations contained in the thirty-ninth Report (16th Lok Sabha) on Demands for Grants (2018-19) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

They will also lay a statement on the table of the Standing Committee on Energy (2019-20).

Jayant Sinha and Gopal Chinayya Shetty will present the reports of the standing Committee on Finance.

Rakesh Singh and Arun Sao will present the reports of the Standing Committee on Coal and Steel.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy and K. Murleedharan to lay on the table the reports of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will make a statement regarding seeking exemption from framing of two rules under the AERA Act, 2008 namely AERA (Performance Standards relating to quality, continuity and reliability of service for Major Airports) Rules and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Appellate Tribunal (AERAAT)(Group A and B Posts) Recruitment Rules.

The list of business in the Rajya Sabha includes the following bills for consideration and passing: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020; Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019; National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019; National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019

Additionally, the upper house will hold a short discussion on the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi as well as a discussion on the working of ministries.