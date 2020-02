Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in the Lok Sabha on Thursday over the ongoing discussion on motion of thanks on the President's address. A general discussion on the Union Budget for 2020-2021 will also be held.

In addition to motion of thanks, PM Modi will also speak on current issues, according to sources. Modi's speech will come a day after when the Prime Minister announced the formation of a trust to construct a temple in Ayodhya, in compliance of the Supreme Court’s November 9 order in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

The trust will be headed by Supreme Court lawyer Keshav Parasaran who represented Hindus in the case.

The upper house will also discuss motion of thanks on the President's address as well as a general discussion on the budget.

President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on 31st of last month. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are holding discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address for the last two days.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeeep Singh Puri will make a statement regarding the status of the implementation of the recommendations contained in the 25th report of the Standing Committee on Urban Development (2018-19) on 'Solid Waste Management, including Hazardous waste, Medical waste and E-waste'.